Joe Flacco, Jamison Crowder connect for most improbable catch of season

Joe Flacco and Jamison Crowder connected for a big touchdown before halftime on “Monday Night Football,” and it turns out the catch was the most improbable of the season, according to one stat.

The New York Jets were leading the New England Patriots 13-10 and had a 1st-and-10 play from the 20 with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. Flacco threw to the left sideline in the end zone for Crowder. The play was initially ruled an incompletion, but it was overturned upon review. Crowder was able to tap his toe in bounds to make the touchdown count.