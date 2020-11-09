Joe Biden Vows To ‘Rebuild The Soul Of America’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation in speeches Saturday evening — where Biden vowed to “rebuild the sould of America.”

“I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said. “This is the time to heal in America… I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States.”

