Joe Biden Vows To ‘Rebuild The Soul Of America’

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation in speeches Saturday evening — where Biden vowed to “rebuild the sould of America.”

“I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said. “This is the time to heal in America… I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States.”

He added: “I sought this office to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again.”

Trump has refused to concede, claiming voter fraud — although the correct authorities have confirmed that there is no widespread fraud.

The Center for Presidential Transition, a nonpartisan advisory board, urged the Trump administration to begin the handoff to staff supporting Joe Biden, according to The Guardian.

“We urge the Trump administration to immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the presidential transition act,” the transition center said in a letter Sunday. “This was a hard-fought campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who emerged from such campaigns to graciously assist their successors.”