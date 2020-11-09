Jeremy Cameron trade news: Geelong ‘desperate’ to secure trade says Kane Cornes

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has defended the Giants’ decision to knock back Geelong’s latest offer for star forward Jeremy Cameron.

It was reported by the Herald Sun on Monday and then confirmed by Cameron’s manager Alex McDonald that Geelong had offered two of their three first-round picks – No.15 and No.20 for the GWS forward. The Age’s Jake Niall shortly after revealed GWS had elected to knock back the Cats’ offer.

Cameron’s manager labelled the deal put forward by Cats as “respectful” but Cornes disagreed with that assessment.

The two-time All-Australian said the ongoing trade discussions showed a troubling relationship between the two clubs.

After the Cats received a giant trade package of picks 14, 24, 37 and a future first-rounder from West Coast for Tim Kelly last year, the former Power star said the Giants now have every right to ask for a higher price for Cameron.

Jeremy Cameron (Getty)

“Not a great piece of relationship-building between the Giants and Geelong,” Cornes told Wide World of Sports’ Trade News.

“When you look at what Tim Kelly went for last year from Geelong to West Coast, it’s essentially got to be more than that I think.

“They will rightfully reject that.

“It’s not a bad starting point from Geelong but this is a genuine trade scenario and Jeremy Cameron is worth a lot more than those first two picks. It’s not as if they’re top 10 picks either.

“I expect this to go right down to the wire with the Giants to really dig in. I completely support their stance.”

Jeremy Cameron (Getty)

Should the two clubs continue to struggle on a trade deal, there’s every chance Cameron would have to go through the pre-season draft to land at Geelong which could prove a risky move for the Cats with rival teams monitoring the situation.

Cornes said Geelong are in a “desperate” situation and don’t have the wiggle room to offer a lower price due to their age demographic as they look to continue their quest for another premiership.

“I think Geelong are desperate to get this done,” he added.

“I think they weren’t expecting the Giants to match the deal. I think they were a little bit shocked by that.

“With the age demographic where Geelong are at, they have to get this done.

“They’re all in on this and they’re the team that has to make this happen.

“Are the Giants to get everything they’re satisfied with? Absolutely not. Geelong have said they’re not going to give up a player like Parfitt and that’s clearly what the Giants want.”

Cameron has played a total of 171 games for the Giants since making his debut in 2012. He won the Coleman Medal in 2019 and has kicked 427 goals for the club.

