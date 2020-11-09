Jacqueline Fernandez’ next Bhoot Police will see her in a glam avatar

Jacqueline Fernandez had taken a short-break from Bollywood but the actress is back in tinsel town and is on a signing-spree yet again. She’ll be next seen in Bhoot Police – a horror-comedy, the shooting for which is already on in Dalhousie.



Jacqueline spoke to Mumbai Mirror and talked about the shooting-experience with her new team. The actress had earlier worked with Saif Ali Khan in Race 2 and hence found it fun to shoot with him. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor are teaming up with her for the first time on the big screen and the actress praised their energy on the sets.

Jacqueline made a new friend on location. It was a horse that she fell in love with. She loves horse riding and even during the lockdown when she was with Salman Khan in his farmhouse, the actress rode horses to her heart’s content. No wonder when she spotted a beautiful black horse near the location of Bhoot Police, she instantly fell in love with it and even clicked some pictures with it.



Jacqueline Fernandez is a bit tight-lipped when it comes to what Bhoot Police is all about and only mentions that she’s got a sexy-and-glam role to play in the film. The actress has a month-long schedule and then returns to the city to shoot for Rohit Shetty’s next Cirkus where she teams up with Ranveer Singh.