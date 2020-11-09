iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini: Hands-On Impressions

We’ve all had a few weeks to digest everything the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have to offer, both from reviewer impressions and, in many cases, people who have already bought one for themselves. Now we get the second wave, with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. I have both phones here now, and given just how great I found the base 12 and 12 Pro to be, I’m incredibly excited to see how the features and capabilities transfer over to different sizes.

Here are my first impressions of both phones, as I get them set up and ready for review.

Size matters

Nobody is excited about both the 12 Mini and the 12 Pro Max, but I’ve seen ecstatic responses from people about one or the other after their introduction. There are people who have begrudgingly dealt with the size of the mainline iPhone since the iPhone X (to say nothing of the big XR), and are dying to use a phone the size of the iPhone 12 Mini again. There are also people who have really latched onto the tablet-like experience of the Max line, and love that this year the 12 Pro Max also introduces new camera capabilities alongside its huge size.

Apple answered both calls.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is huge. Sure, it’s roughly the same size as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but with a larger display area than the 11 Pro Max, which was also huge. It’s over 9% taller and wider than the iPhone 12 Pro, and when you’re trying to reach your thumb across it, you’d think it was even bigger. Thankfully, the “reachability” mode (a short swipe down on the gesture area) is here, because the phone would be unusable in one hand without it.

Just as incredible as the footprint is the weight, which at 228 grams is immense. That’s 20% heavier than the iPhone 12 Pro, which is already rather dense because of its stainless steel frame. I really start to notice a phone’s weight at 200 grams (the 12 Pro is 189 grams), and even with good weight distribution and a large area to spread the weight, the 12 Pro Max feels heavy. It really tugs down the pocket of athletic shorts, and I suspect you’ll never forget whether you’ve put it in a pants pocket, coat pocket, or even a small bag.

But of course, the bonus is added display size and battery life. Getting 6.7-inches of this latest OLED display is fantastic, especially if you spend a lot of time watching video. The resolution is slightly higher, but it works out to be the same density as the 12 Pro. And as I’ll touch on below, it’s also important if you’re really into photography and videography because the larger viewfinder can be incredibly useful for fine-tuning your shots. As for the battery life, I’ll have to get back to you in my full review. I can imagine it’ll be quite impressive.

On the entirely opposite end of the spectrum is the iPhone 12 Mini. What a breath of fresh air! A truly tiny phone that packs all of the same features as the latest iPhone. I could never get behind the two iPhone SE models because they were always compromised products from an experience perspective. But now you don’t need to make that choice.

I have large hands, which accentuates just how small the iPhone 12 Mini is in photos, but trust me it’ll feel small in anyone’s hands. It’s so easy to wrap your hand around, reach across it with your thumb, and generally grip the phone rather than just rest it in your fingers. With a 5.4-inch display, it’s still big enough to get basic tasks done. You won’t feel cramped typing, but this definitely won’t be the choice for long video-watching sessions.

In the same way the iPhone 12 Pro Max feels doubly heavy because of its size and stainless steel construction, the 12 Mini feels extremely light due to its size and aluminum build. It’s 135 grams (yes, just 59% of the 12 Pro Max), and reusing the analogy from earlier, it can actually disappear in a pocket. I really look forward to going on runs with this phone, and not lugging around something huge in my waist pack.

You don’t get the Pro experience in the Mini, so there is a tiny compromise. But as I pointed out in my iPhone 12 review, the 12 Pro isn’t that far ahead of the base model this year. So for what ends up being a very competitive price of $699, you’re getting most of what the $999 iPhone 12 Pro offers — in a size that takes you back several years to the good ol’ days of compact phones. As far as display quality, performance, and cameras go, this is an incredible package for the money. Though I suspect most iPhone 12 Mini buyers will be making their choice based on size, not price.

New color experiences

My iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were both the new blue color variants, so this is actually my first time experiencing the wider color range with a black iPhone 12 Mini and a gold iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The gold iPhone 12 Pro Max is … very flashy. That highly polished steel frame is as ostentatious and bold as you expect, and even more so once you’re in sunlight. It’s so hyperreflective that it throws beams of light onto the walls under my LED kitchen lighting. It’s bright! Thankfully, the matte pearlescent back is a nice muted contrast, because if the back was glossy, it’d be a deal breaker. I suppose most Pro buyers will still want to go with the more Pro-feeling blue and black, but if you want to get the most attention-grabbing iPhone of the year, get the gold 12 Pro Max.

A black iPhone 12 Mini is the definition of subtle. The matte metal works perfectly in black, and even though the back is glossy glass (like every other 12 and 12 Mini color), the underlying black color isn’t shiny itself. That means even with a clear case, you aren’t going to stand out. I have a red leather case for it, though, which is a downright bold combination. But if you go with a Mini, you’re already leaning a bit incognito, so why not go all the way with black.

A truly ‘Pro’ camera for the 12 Pro Max

Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is big, but the big differentiator from the 12 Pro is its camera system. Apple made a pretty significant hardware upgrade for the 12 Pro Max this year, with an entirely different main camera sensor that’s considerably larger than the 12 Pro’s and has a different form of OIS (optical image stabilization) that stabilizes the sensor rather than the lens itself. There’s also a different telephoto lens with a longer focal length, pushing it just a tad closer to feeling like an actual telephoto lens.

That main sensor is 47% larger than the 12 Pro’s, but is still 12-megapixels, meaning that the pixels themselves are dramatically larger. Larger pixels let in more light, and require less processing and massaging to produce great photos. It also means that the phone will not need to trigger Night Mode as often, and when it does, it’ll use shorter exposure times. Together, that means equally bright and crisp shots, with fewer chances for soft or blurry ones.

Apple claims 87% improved low-light performance, and I don’t doubt it one bit. And if the already improved low-light photos from the 12 Pro are any indication, we’re in for a serious treat with the 12 Pro Max. In the daytime, that larger sensor is still put to work producing more natural bokeh — perfect background blur without the need for a software-generated Portrait Mode.

In terms of software and processing capabilities, both Pro models are the same, but photography is one of those areas where swapping out sensor technologies can make a big difference in image quality. We’ve seen a lot of Android phone makers moving to much larger sensors over the past year, with generally good effect as they’re able to handle low-light scenes with even less noise. They also require less post-processing “correction” to get great shots.

Full reviews to come

I’m already jumping into full reviews of both phones, to complement my existing iPhone 12 review and iPhone 12 Pro review. First up will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max, where I’ll explore its new camera capabilities and just how great the battery life can be with a much larger capacity. Then I’ll jump straight to the compact iPhone 12 to make sure its battery life is still good enough to not be a deal breaker for those who are lusting after a phone in that compact size.

Both reviews will be up very soon. Stick with us.

