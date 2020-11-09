Infineon forecasts strong rebound in year ahead from coronavirus slump By

© . Infineon Technologies annual shareholder meeting in Munich
BERLIN () – German chipmaker Infineon (OTC:) forecast that revenue would grow by nearly 23% in the year ahead as it reported fiscal fourth quarter results on Monday that were in line with analyst estimates.
The Munich-based chipmaker was forced to abandon guidance in March as the coronavirus hit – just before its $10 billion acquisition of U.S. Cypress Technologies closed – but has since staged a recovery led by China and the autos sector.
