Indian grocery delivery service Bigbasket confirms it suffered a data breach in which attackers stole user email ids, mobile phone numbers, and full addresses — – Attackers offer to sell data on millions of users on dark web,nbsp; — Cybercrimes on the rise as Covid forces people to shop online
Indian grocery delivery service Bigbasket confirms it suffered a data breach in which attackers stole user email ids, mobile phone numbers, and full addresses (Saritha Rai/Bloomberg)
