I’m Still Trying to Get on the Radio

WENN/Judy Eddy

Despite being more than 30 years into his career, the former Hootie and The Blowfish frontman reveals that he still feels like starting over every time he puts out a single.

Darius Rucker still struggles to get airplay on country stations that won’t play his music because he’s black.

The 54-year-old “Wagon Wheel” singer and former Hootie & The Blowfish frontman tells People he’s “still trying to get on the radio” – more than 30 years into his career.

“I’m begging (for radio play),” he explains, of having to work hard every time he releases new material. “You’re praying that it (song) does something, and it’s still the same thing. So, I still don’t feel like I’ve made it,” says the hitmaker, adding that “a lot of the bigger stars don’t have to call every radio station.”

“I still got to be on every radio station. I still got to do all the work, and do all the stuff that you have to do to get your song to move (in) the charts. So I just feel like every time I put out a single, I feel like I’m starting over.”

Darius also recounted some of the disheartening responses he has received to his records.

“The first time I walked into (a country radio station) – nobody said they wouldn’t play it,” he said.

“What was said was, ‘I don’t think my audience will accept a black country singer.’ Just like that. ‘I love the song. I think it’s country. Love it. I’m going to play it tomorrow, but I don’t think my audience will accept a black country singer’,” adds the “Come Back Song” star.

“I go, ‘Wow. Really? I thought music was notes and words and chords. I didn’t know music was colour. I found that out today.'”

It’s not all bad news for Darius, though. He and Reba McEntire will co-host the CMA Awards airing live at 8 P.M. ET on Wednesday (November 11) from Nashville, Tennessee.