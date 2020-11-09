Gunman on the run, police searching

A gunman is on the run in Perth after a man was bashed and shot inside an Upper Swan home.

Police have locked down Wann Court in the suburb after the attack this afternoon.

A man in his 30s was taken to Royal Perth Hospital as a priority patient with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police have made no arrests and no firearm has been found so the search for a gunman is underway.

Police dog patrols are involved in the search which will continue into the night.