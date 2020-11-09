Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Spoilers: Maggie’s Long-Distance Romance

Rihanna’s “We Found Love” could all but have been written for Grey’s Anatomy’s Maggie and Winston. In Season 17 of the ABC drama (premiering as part of a three-hour Station 19 crossover that starts Thursday at 8/7), the fledgeling couple is navigating, and in these quarantimes, “a long-distance relationship,” previews new series regular Anthony Hill, who plays Winston. “So they’re going through what a lot of people are going through in the world, which is trying to get to know each other and grow a relationship virtually through [their] screens with FaceTime dates and Zoom.

“And when they do interact on these devices,” he adds, “it is the best moment of their days, to be completely honest.”

When the former Tufts colleagues reconnected at a Season 16 medical conference, it wasn’t love at first sight so much as love at second chance. Winston had never asked out Maggie back when he’d first crushed on her since at the time he’d been her resident. Now, though… they seem perfect for each other. Maybe too perfect?

Maggie isn’t scared, portrayer Kelly McCreary tells TVLine. “I think that the Jackson relationship was a real breakthrough… for her to finally be able to acknowledge, like, ‘I don’t know why I’m with somebody who doesn’t like me.’ To me, [it was] the end of a pattern. [With Winston,] she’s allowed herself to be open and not to carry the baggage of that last relationship” and, for that matter, all the ones that came before it.

Although the pandemic with which we are all dealing will be front and center in the new season of Grey’s, Hill promises that it won’t be top-to-bottom Sturm und Drang. “The COVID of it all,” notes McCreary, “is looming pretty largely over [the characters’] lives.”

Despite that, “the balance [between levity and darkness] has been something that Grey’s Anatomy has always done pretty well and actually kind of effortlessly,” chimes in Hill. At least “it seems that way. So I think that this season is not any different… [COVID-19 is] how they’re kind of keeping the real-world relevance and freshness to the script.

“[However,] everything that you love about Grey’s Anatomy is still there,” he continues, “even in midst of this chaotic navigation through COVID.”

What are you hoping/fearing Season 17 will deliver?