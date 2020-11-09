Goldie Hawn and MindUP Partner with Insight Timer to Bring Mindful Learning to Parents and Children Worldwide for Free

Article content continued

“It is a great honor to be associated with Insight Timer, a global company that has the capacity to create uplift, calm and various approaches to emotional wellbeing,” said Goldie Hawn, founder of MindUP. “During this time of uncertainty, children are affected negatively emotionally and are facing symptoms of stress and anxiety. Our program MindUP helps address these issues by creating mental fitness and emotional stability. Thanks to Insight Timer, we are able to deliver some of our education practices to parents who are helping to homeschool and teachers who are learning to teach virtually.”

MindUP will join Insight Timer’s free library among neuroscience mindfulness exercises from Judson Brewer M.D. Ph.D, Rick Hanson Ph.D, Dan Siegel M.D. and other leading researchers.

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world’s largest free meditation app for anxiety, stress and sleep. It is the only app in this space to grow from a conscious business model, attracting 18 million users through word of mouth and zero ad spend. Insight Timer offers 60,000 free, high-quality meditations from over 8,000 teachers worldwide including His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Russell Brand, Elizabeth Gilbert, Tara Brach, and Jack Kornfield. Its library is diverse and inclusive with secular, spiritual, religious and scientific meditations, music and talks in 44 different languages. Community is a core part of the experience with users able to create playlists of their favorite tracks, join live sessions with their teachers and soon meditate in real time with their friends and colleagues. Since 2014, Insight Timer has become the most used meditation app in the United States of America and has established an engaged global audience of 17 million people.