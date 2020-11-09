Gigi Hadid Is Full of Mommy Sunshine in New Selfie With Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid is shining bright in motherhood.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the model, 25, took to her Instagram Story to give fans a glimpse of her baby girl. In the photo, the new mom is holding her babe—whose name has yet to be revealed—as she climbed over Gigi’s shoulder. She captioned the yellow-hued pic, “she burps sunshine” followed by a winking emoji and smiling emoji.

This is Gigi’s first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27. The couple first announced they were expecting back in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the following months and after the baby’s birth on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the new parents have been extremely private about revealing images of their baby.

The newborn was first introduced to the world on Halloween in a festive family photo posted on Instagram. In the firs-ever family pic from Saturday, Oct. 31, Gigi dressed as the video game Metroid’s Samus Aran, Zayn as a member of the Slytherin house from Harry Potter and the baby in full-on Hulk attire. Similar to the more recent photo of the baby, her face was covered.