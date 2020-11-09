Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Celebrate Child’s Birthday

“The light of our lives.”
This past Saturday (November 7, to be exact) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated the 2nd birthday of their daughter Kaavia James — and they posted adorable slideshows to Instagram to ring in the occasion.
“The light of our lives,” Union wrote. “The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food.”
“The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose. We ♥️ you sooooo much @kaaviajames Happy Birthday babygirl 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 #ShadyBabyTurns2”
And Wade revealed that Kaavia’s birthday holds extra special meaning for him: “November 7th was always a special day in my life because it’s my Mothers birthday but now it’s [two] times that special.”
Kaavia, meanwhile, only had one thing on her mind: “I’m 2 today. No biggie. Where’s the ribtips? 🎈🎁🎉🎂”
