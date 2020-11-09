Freddie Gibbs Blasts Rappers Who Post Messages After Somebody Dies

Rapper Freddie Gibbs is calling out people who share text messages from their friends and loved ones after they’ve passed away — he thinks it’s corny.

“N*ggas corny as f*ck man,” Gibbs said on livestream. “Don’t post my muthaf*ckin’ text messages after something happen to me, man. Matter of fact bitch, I hope I’m so muthaf*ckin’ old when I die, that y’all n*ggas ain’t even around to post me!”

After word spread that Atlanta rapper King Von was shot and killed on Friday, several women shared screenshots of conversations they’d shared with Von before his passing.

Over the weekend, police arrested a man they suspect of shooting Von.

KING VON ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

“Mr. [Timothy] Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Marla Jean Rooker, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, told AJC.com. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”

“It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers. At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” the APD’s statement reads. “Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active.”