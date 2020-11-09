Freddie Gibbs Blasts Rappers Who Post Messages After Somebody Dies

Rapper Freddie Gibbs is calling out people who share text messages from their friends and loved ones after they’ve passed away — he thinks it’s corny.

“N*ggas corny as f*ck man,” Gibbs said on livestream. “Don’t post my muthaf*ckin’ text messages after something happen to me, man. Matter of fact bitch, I hope I’m so muthaf*ckin’ old when I die, that y’all n*ggas ain’t even around to post me!”

After word spread that Atlanta rapper King Von was shot and killed on Friday, several women shared screenshots of conversations they’d shared with Von before his passing.

