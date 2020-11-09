Foran Mining Corporation Announces Private Placement with Related Party Participation and Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V:FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) is delighted to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,714,285 Units of the Company, at a price of $CAD 0.175 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $1,000,000 (the “Financing”) subject to regulatory approval. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each whole Warrant, for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance, is exercisable into a Share at a price of CAD $0.25. The gross proceeds will be used to advance Foran’s mining projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

It is anticipated two insiders of the Company, Daniel Myerson and Darren Morcombe (the “Insiders”), will subscribe for up to 5,714,285 Units of the Financing for gross proceeds of CAD $1,000,000. Mr. Myerson’s participation within the Financing will be for 4,000,000 Units of the Company for gross proceeds of CAD $700,000. Mr. Morcombe’s participation within the Financing will be for 1,714,285 Units of the Company for gross proceeds of CAD $300,000. The Insiders’ participation in the Financing will support advancement of the Company’s mining projects. The issuance of Units to the Insiders pursuant to the Financing are considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Foran intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Company not listed on specific markets and the Financing’s fair market value not exceeding CAD $2,500,000 respectively.

Mr. Myerson commented “Empirically, mining businesses and assets that generate multiple X returns for shareholders are development projects with exploration success in bullish commodities and macro environment. Taking into consideration, community support, country risk, mining jurisdiction, government support, operating risk, probability of exploration success, ease of project development, and financing alternatives, Foran is the best available opportunity.”

It is anticipated the closing of the Financing will result in Darren Morcombe owning a greater than 10% interest in the capital of the Company on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Prior to the Financing, Mr. Morcombe owned or controlled a total of 13,115,500 common shares, 250,000 warrants, and 3,845,084 equity incentive securities of the Company. Mr. Morcombe’s holdings of the Company prior to closing of the Financing represents a 9.37% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 11.95% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Financing, Mr. Morcombe will own 14,829,785 common shares, 1,964,285 warrants, and 3,845,084 equity incentive securities of the Company. Mr. Morcombe’s holdings of the Company following the closing of the Financing will increase to 10.18% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 13.62% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

In satisfaction of the requirements of TSXV Policy 4.1 – Private Placements, TSXV Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions, Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, a material change report respecting the acquisition of securities by the related party transactions and an early warning report respecting Mr. Morcombe’s increased holdings of the Company’s capital structure will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company expects to file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Financing, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the details of the Financing and the participation by the Insiders were not settled until shortly before the expected closing of the Financing and the Company wished to complete the Financing in an expeditious manner.

Closing of the Financing is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Financing was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Insiders may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran’s flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. This prolific Metallogenic Belt is host to 29 past and present producing mines, including Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s 777 and Lalor operations. The Company released the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on March 12, 2020. Based on the PFS, the McIlvenna Bay Project is expected to yield a Base Case pre-tax, 7.5% net present value of $219 million and an internal rate of return of 23.4%, using assumed zinc, copper, gold and silver prices of US$1.26/lb, US$2.82/lb, US$1,312/oz and US$16.30/oz. The Company filed a NI-43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol “FOM”.

