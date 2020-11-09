Football Players of the Week

37 minutes ago
SEC Staff
OFFENSE
Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
- Trask was 30-of-43 for 474 yards passing and four touchdown passes as he led Florida to a 44-28 victory over No. 5 Georgia in Jacksonville on Saturday.
- Set career highs in passing attempts (43), completions (30) and passing yards (474).
- Entering this game, Georgia ranked No. 1 in the SEC in total defense, scoring defense and passing efficiency defense.
- UGA also ranked No. 3 in the SEC in passing defense.
- Finished with 474 passing yards, the second-highest total in school history and just eight yards shy of Tim Tebow’s single-game school record of 482 set in the 2010 Sugar Bowl.
- Trask set a single-game school record for passing yards against Georgia by the end of the third quarter, which he finished with 412 passing yards. He is the first player in SEC history with 4 pass TD in 5 straight games.
DEFENSE
Jalen Catalon, DB, Arkansas
- Made 12 tackles with an interception and a forced fumble in Arkansas’ win over Tennessee.
- Registered 10 tackles in the first quarter.
- Intercepted his second pass of the year in the end zone on Tennessee’s last offensive play, sealing the Razorbacks’ third win of the season.
- Part of a defense that limited Tennessee to 107 passing yards, the Vols’ lowest since 2017 against Alabama (44 yards).
- For the season, is the only FBS freshman to have 50+ tackles (58) and multiple interceptions (2).
- Since 2000, has the most tackles by any SEC freshman in the season’s first six games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Evan McPherson, PK, Florida
- McPherson made field goals from 50 and 51 yards in Saturday’s 44-28 victory over No. 5 Georgia.
- McPherson also hit a 34-yard field goal which would put the game away in the fourth quarter.
- Overall, McPherson was 3-of-4 on field goals, 5-of-5 on PATs and recorded kickoffs in the game.
- With makes from 50 and 51 yards, McPherson became the third Gators kicker with five made field goals of 50-plus yards.
- McPherson joined Eddy Pineiro (two 50-yarders against UAB in 2017) and David Posey (51- and 50-yarder against Florida State in 1975) as the only Gators in history with two 50-yard field goals in a game.
- For the season, McPherson is 8-of-9 on field goals and a perfect 21-21 on PATs.
FRESHMAN
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A,amp;M
- The true freshman carried the ball 13 times for a net of 65 yards that included a 3-yard touchdown run while averaging five yards per carry. On the receiving end, he caught two passes for 70 yards that included a 52-yard TD catch and run.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A,amp;M
- Left tackle and team leader, Dan Moore Jr. helped keep Kellen Mond upright for the fifth straight game as the Aggies’ offensive line did not allow a sack.
- The offensive line cleared the way for 264 net rushing yards.
- The offensive line protected on 27 pass attempts on the day and goes back 171 pass attempts to the last quarterback sack.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Marquiss Spencer, DT, Mississippi State
- Made four tackles, including one for loss and registered his first career interception in the fourth quarter (returned it 27 yards).
- His TFL and INT came on back to back plays in the fourth quarter just outside the red zone.
- Picked up 1.0 tackles for loss and leads the team with 6.5 this season.
- Boasts 21.0 TFLs for his career, which would rank fourth in the SEC among active players entering the weekend.