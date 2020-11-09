Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

WENN

The ‘Dig Your Roots’ duo join fellow country musician Lee Brice to pull out of their scheduled performance at the CMA Awards after one of the members contracted coronavirus.

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has become the latest performer to bow out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after fellow singer Lee Brice pulled out of Wednesday’s (11Nov20) ceremony, Hubbard took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that he, too, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, although he was feeling fine.

“Got the Rona (sic),” he wrote beside a selfie. “Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

He shared the news hours after hinting about his ailment as he posted a photo of his tour bus outside his home.

“Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?” he asked fans.

As a result of Hubbard’s diagnosis, he and bandmate Brian Kelley will no longer be performing at the annual prizegiving in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ironically, Kelley had just called for traditional concerts to be allowed to resume amid the global health crisis, after seemingly questioning why crowds of people were allowed to celebrate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden‘s election victory on Saturday, but music fans weren’t able to gather for live shows.

Alongside footage of Democrats partying in the streets outside the White House over the weekend, Kelley wrote on his Instagram Story timeline, “Time to go back to work AMERICA. Booking shows ASAP (as soon as possible).”

His sentiments were shared by fellow country music singer Morgan Wallen, who branded the celebrations hypocritical in his own social media post. “Time to start booking shows,” he posted alongside the same clip. “The hypocrisy is unreal.”