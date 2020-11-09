Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:
Facebook removed seven pages, with over 2.45 million followers, tied to Steve Bannon for pushing misinformation about voter fraud and election results — The pages, which pushed the ‘Stop the Steal,rsquo; hashtag and other misleading messages, were removed over the weekend while Bannon’s account was frozen
Facebook removed seven pages, with over 2.45 million followers, tied to Steve Bannon for pushing misinformation about voter fraud and election results (Elizabeth Dwoskin/Washington Post)
Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post: