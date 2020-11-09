Facebook removed seven pages, with over 2.45 million followers, tied to Steve Bannon for pushing misinformation about voter fraud and election results (Elizabeth Dwoskin/Washington Post)

Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:

Facebook removed seven pages, with over 2.45 million followers, tied to Steve Bannon for pushing misinformation about voter fraud and election results  —  The pages, which pushed the ‘Stop the Steal,rsquo; hashtag and other misleading messages, were removed over the weekend while Bannon’s account was frozen

