Facebook and Twitter's warning labels during the election were a win for their public relations, but as a tech product, they were too little, too late (Geoffrey Fowler/Washington Post)

Geoffrey Fowler / Washington Post:
Facebook and Twitter’s warning labels during the election were a win for their public relations, but as a tech product, they were too little, too late — This election proved Big Tech still hasn’t figured out how to make truth spread faster than lies,nbsp; — It was the equivalent of Big Tech slapping the …
Facebook and Twitter's warning labels during the election were a win for their public relations, but as a tech product, they were too little, too late
