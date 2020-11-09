Facebook and Twitter's warning labels during the election were a win for their public relations, but as a tech product, they were too little, too late (Geoffrey Fowler/Washington Post)

Geoffrey Fowler / Washington Post:

Facebook and Twitter’s warning labels during the election were a win for their public relations, but as a tech product, they were too little, too late  —  This election proved Big Tech still hasn’t figured out how to make truth spread faster than lies,nbsp; —  It was the equivalent of Big Tech slapping the …

