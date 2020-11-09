Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show

WENN

The ‘Trainspotting’ actor is caught on camera losing his cool with a shutterbug who took pictures while the star was filming his new Netflix miniseries ‘Halston’ in New York.

–

Ewan McGregor launched a foul-mouthed rant at a paparazzi close by the set of his new Netflix show.

The Scottish star, 49, was on the set of new miniseries “Halston” in New York’s Central Park when he flew into a rage at paparazzi photographer Steve Sands who was taking snaps.

In a clip filmed last Thursday (05Nov20), the star, who plays late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, storms towards the snapper and shouts, “Stop talking to me… I’m walking behind this f**king flag!”

It is not known exactly what the “Doctor Sleep” star was referring to, but sources tell The Sun there was a piece of material being held up by the crew.

“It was pretty shocking,” they told the publication, adding, “You could clearly hear him yelling f**k in his Scottish accent.”

An insider also claimed the photographer was being a nuisance and the star was trying to protect the crew, but Sands, 64, shared, “I got into a tit for tat on the set. Then Ewan yells at me. That was the end. I don’t hold anything against him.”

The miniseries will chronicle the rise and fall of Roy Halston Frowick who helped define the 1970s and 1980s fashion scene. The research was done through speaking to the late designer’s old friends and former assistants.

The project was written by Sharr White (“The Affair“), directed by Daniel Minahan (“American Crime Story“), and produced by Ryan Murphy. “After 20 long years of twists and turns, the limited series Halston starring Ewan McGregor began production today,” Murphy said earlier this year when they kicked off the filming.