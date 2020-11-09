Eric Andre Reads Thirst Tweets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

This strapping young lad is none other than Eric Andre, who you may recognize from his self-titled comedy show on Adult Swim:

Now, I’m not sure if you know this, but Eric Andre is a GIVER. And today, he gave us the gift of reading and reacting to the internet’s thirstiest tweets about him.


Adult Swim

Live footage of y’all waiting for the video to load.

Not only was this video hilarious, it was also quite informative! I learned a lot about Eric, namely that he’s game for ANYTHING:

If you’re on the market for more explicit Eric Andre content, be sure to catch him on The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR