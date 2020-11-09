Eleventh consecutive day of zero COVID-19 cases, no deaths

In the past hours nearly 13,000 tests were carried out.
The state now has just four active cases of COVID-19, including one with an unknown source.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced the news a short ago.
In a state-first, the testing drive will be open to anyone regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 or not.
Authorities will focus on Melbourne’s north and west, targeting 500,000 residents.
Wyndham has recorded 2265 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 1661 Hume residents have been diagnosed with the virus.