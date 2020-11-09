Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift Capital One Ad

Suddenly, I’m a detective.
In the commercial, Taylor looks out the window and realizes its a little bit chilly outside, so she walks over to her closet and figures out what to wear.
She decides on wearing a cardigan and gives us a little wink because, well, LOL.
And in perfect Taylor fashion, there are a TON of other Easter eggs too:
1.
First, we have the “August” hourglass:
2.
There’s a jar full of pennies for “The 1”:
3.
A miniature version of the trunk from the “Cardigan” music video:
4.
A peace sign for “Peace”:
5.
A pair of pointe shoes (also known as toe shoes) and a mirrorball for, you guessed it, “Mirrorball”:
6.
A lime green dog, like the one Taylor references in “The Last Great American Dynasty”:
7.
A soldier for “Epiphany”
8.
An axe for “Invisible String”:
9.
The number 13, because like, duh:
10.
Two dice showing the number eight, which is the amount of albums Taylor currently has:
11.
And a stack of six books, which could maybe represent the six master recordings now owned by Big Machine, five of which Taylor is planning to re-record:
12.
However, the tiny plants on top of the stack of books can also be for “Invisible String”:
13.
This outfit also happens to be the same one Taylor wore in her Biden-Harris cookies picture:
14.
A bunch of wisteria for “The Lakes”:
15.
The perfume on the shelf for “Illicit Affairs”:
16.
A “Home Sweet Folklore” stitch for Folklore, obviously:
17.
A photo of Rebekah Harkness, aka the main character of “The Last Great American Dynasty” and previous owner of Taylor’s Rhode Island house:
Did you notice any Easter eggs that we didn’t catch? Let us know in the comments!
