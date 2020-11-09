Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift Capital One Ad

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Suddenly, I’m a detective.

In the commercial, Taylor looks out the window and realizes its a little bit chilly outside, so she walks over to her closet and figures out what to wear.

She decides on wearing a cardigan and gives us a little wink because, well, LOL.


Capital One / youtube.com

FYI, “Cardigan” is the leading single for Taylor’s new album Folklore.

And in perfect Taylor fashion, there are a TON of other Easter eggs too:

1.

First, we have the “August” hourglass:


Capital One / youtube.com, Lauren Garafano /

Taylor also released these same hourglasses during one of her recent merch launches.


2.

There’s a jar full of pennies for “The 1”:


3.

A miniature version of the trunk from the “Cardigan” music video:


4.

A peace sign for “Peace”:


5.

A pair of pointe shoes (also known as toe shoes) and a mirrorball for, you guessed it, “Mirrorball”:


6.

A lime green dog, like the one Taylor references in “The Last Great American Dynasty”:


7.

A soldier for “Epiphany”


8.

An axe for “Invisible String”:


9.

The number 13, because like, duh:


Capital One / youtube.com, Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty Images


10.

Two dice showing the number eight, which is the amount of albums Taylor currently has:


Capital One / youtube.com, Republic

Swifties also believe that the number eight could possibly mean “August,” which is the eighth track on Folklore, might be Taylor’s next single. However, other fans believe that if you count all the dots on the dice it equals 14 and “Betty” is the 14th track on “Folklore,” which is another song rumored to be Taylor’s next single.


11.

And a stack of six books, which could maybe represent the six master recordings now owned by Big Machine, five of which Taylor is planning to re-record:


12.

However, the tiny plants on top of the stack of books can also be for “Invisible String”:


13.

This outfit also happens to be the same one Taylor wore in her Biden-Harris cookies picture:


14.

A bunch of wisteria for “The Lakes”:


15.

The perfume on the shelf for “Illicit Affairs”:


16.

A “Home Sweet Folklore” stitch for Folklore, obviously:


17.

A photo of Rebekah Harkness, aka the main character of “The Last Great American Dynasty” and previous owner of Taylor’s Rhode Island house:


Capital One / youtube.com, The New York Post via Getty Images


Did you notice any Easter eggs that we didn’t catch? Let us know in the comments!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR