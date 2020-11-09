DWTS Reveals the Semi-Finalists – E! Online

In better news, Kaitlyn and Carrie Ann Inaba made up after some criticism of Carrie Ann’s judging, at least according to the fact that Carrie Ann gave Kaitlyn a 10 for her Britney Spears tango. Last week, Carrie Ann said she was being “bullied” for harshly judging Kaitlyn, but this week, she stood up and handed Kaitlyn a standing ovation.

“I know it’s been a rough couple weeks, but I have to say…I just gotta give you a standing ovation,” Carrie Ann said. “We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate…Everything about it was amazing.”

Kaitlyn and Artem Chigvintsev even got a hug from their new favorite judge, and all appears to be well in DWTS land, aside from a perfect score in the bottom two. Keep up with all the scores below!