Dow gains more than 800 points as markets close on blockbuster day for stocks

“It’s not that we’re out of the woods with COVID. It’s that the vaccine starts to remove the worst case scenario that we surge out of control and go back into a national lockdown,” said Antonelli. “The market’s looking into the future, to the first and second quarter of next year.”

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 839.61 points, or 2.96 per cent, to 29,163.01, the S,amp;P 500 gained 44.25 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 3,553.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.91 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 11,732.32.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rises 1.28 per cent to 16,491.60.

The S,amp;P energy index led gainers among the S,amp;P 500’s 11 major sectors and registered its biggest daily percentage gain in months as investors bet demand would climb again when people become more comfortable with the idea of traveling as the health crisis subsides.

Also, bank shares, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, soared.

The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns surged. The NYSE airlines index was up 19 per cent while plane maker Boeing Co jumped 15 per cent. Cruise line operator Carnival Corp was up more than 32 per cent.