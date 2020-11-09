Donald Trump: I Won This Election, By A Lot!!

Donald Trump is still insisting that he won the election, despite Joe Biden already being called as the President-Elect.

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” he wrote in a tweet, which was flagged by Twitter for possibly containing misleading information.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” he continued.

Biden beat Trump by close to four million votes. Trump has threatened legal action, but the Biden camp is already beginning to work on the promises made during the campaign. They have already begun the process of setting up a task force to tackle the pandemic.

Even former Republican President George W. Bush called Biden “president-elect”: “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear,” said Bush.