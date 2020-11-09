Donald Trump: I Won This Election, By A Lot!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Donald Trump is still insisting that he won the election, despite Joe Biden already being called as the President-Elect.

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” he wrote in a tweet, which was flagged by Twitter for possibly containing misleading information.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” he continued.

