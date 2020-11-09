Donald Trump fires Secretary of Defence Mark Esper

President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that he has fired Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, and that Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, will become acting secretary “effective immediately.”

Mr Esper’s increasingly tense relationship with Mr Trump led him to prepare a letter of resignation weeks ago, an attempt to fashion a graceful exit in the widely expected event that the President decided to fire him, several defence sources, including one senior defence official, told CNN.

Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks as US President Donald Trump listens during a daily White House coronavirus press briefing, in April (Getty)

Mr Miller, who will step into Mr Esper’s shoes, has been a driving force behind some of Mr Trump’s policies targeting Iran and its proxy group Hezbollah, as well as counterterrorism efforts linked to the wars in Syria and Iraq.

Prior to heading the NCTC, Mr Miller was director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council.

An Iowa native and retired US Army officer, Mr Miller has also served as a deputy assistant secretary of defence.

Mr Esper had been on shaky ground with the White House for months and had been pushing back on Trump since 2019 – important context for today’s firing, senior administration officials told CNN.

Mr Esper was among those administration officials in 2019 who urged the President to release aid to Ukraine that Mr Trump blocked as he pressured the country’s President for investigations into Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Ukraine’s alleged support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. And Mr Esper cautioned Mr Trump not to completely pull troops out of northern Syria in October 2019.

After National Guard troops and US Park Police violently dispersed peaceful protesters in June, so Mr Trump could hold a photo op in Lafayette Square, Mr Esper took extra caution to try to keep the US military out of the realm of the President’s political desires.

Mr Esper’s rift with the President deepened after he said in a June press briefing that he did not support using active-duty troops to quell the large-scale protests across the United States triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Mr Esper, who did not want US troops in the streets during the unrest over the summer, told the President not to invoke the Insurrection Act.

In recent months he was subjected to White House ire over his insistence that the Pentagon and US military not be part of the President’s reelection campaign, in contrast to the actions of Attorney General William Barr, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attends a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House (Getty)

US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House (Getty)

Mr Esper’s June remarks from the Pentagon briefing room were seen by many as an effort to distance himself from Mr Trump’s threats to deploy the military to enforce order on American city streets and went over poorly at the White House, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

According to multiple administration officials, White House sentiment about Mr Esper had been souring for some , with both Mr Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien viewing him as not entirely committed to the President’s vision for the military.

For months, Mr Trump and Mr O’Brien had been frustrated by Mr Esper’s tendency to avoid offering a full-throated defence of the President or his policies, the administration officials said.