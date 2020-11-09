Dolphins’ Flores: ‘Stage wasn’t too big’ for Tua in win

In just his second game as an NFL starter, Tua Tagovailoa managed to outduel Kyler Murray and led the Miami Dolphins to a last-second win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, the Dolphins won but it was largely due to the defense, as Tua barely completed half his passes and didn’t reach 100 yards passing. But this week, the No. 5 pick showed how dynamic he can be, completing over 70% of his passes while throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the performance showed that Tua was ready to step up in big moments.

“He made a lot of big plays for us, especially down the stretch when we needed it,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said, via AL.com. “It was kind of a back-and-forth game. They made plays; we made plays. The stage wasn’t too big for him tonight.”

Flores is right that “the stage wasn’t too big” for Tua, as he delivered some late-game heroics with the Dolphins down seven going into the fourth quarter. Tua led two late drives, including driving the offense down the field to set up kicker Jason Sanders for the game-winning field goal.

When the Dolphins chose to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and start Tua, many wondered if the team was essentially giving up on this season in order to give the rookie some playing time. That has proven not to be the case so far, with the Dolphins remaining very much in the playoff mix halfway into the season.