Does Asian Doll Blame King Von’s Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Instagram

The ‘Pull Up’ raptress additionally reveals that she’s trying to contact her late boyfriend’s spirit possibly through a medium, although NLE Choppa has been mocked for making a similar claim.

–

Did King Von feel neglected by his crew members at his last moment? The late rapper’s girlfriend Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat previously claimed that her boyfriend would do everything for his friends and now she seemed to suggest that he died because of his loyalty to his pals.

On Sunday, November 8, the “Barbie Everywhere” raptress revealed what she claimed to be Von’s last words. “Von last words was ‘y’all let them n***as get up on me…. stop crying y’all let them get me,’ ” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

While it’s unknown how Asian got to know Von’s last words or when he had a chance to say it, she previously alluded that his friends and loyalty might have caused his demise. “Y’all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would’ve hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN AGAIN & AGAIN s**t crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn’t deserved he’s okay tho,” she posted in a separate tweet.

<br />

Asian, who continues to mourn her boyfriend’s death after a shooting on early Friday, November 6, additionally hinted that she’s trying to contact Von’s spirit. “I haven’t talked to Von yet I’m scared but when I do I’ll let y’all kno,” she informed her followers.

“I’m finna get real spiritual around this b***h ima talk time my n***a one way or another,” so she claimed. Apparently talking to her late boyfriend through a medium, she added, “She said Von spirit is very strong ( I been knew that tho) & he is cool & calm she also said he is with his loved ones & he called me ‘mymy’ & that he’s up there going wit the flow & he has been visiting people like nle choppa.”

“I advice everybody to get in touch with they soul on a spiritual level she also said T.roy & Von’s grandma waited on him to get to the ‘in-between’ do they can cross over with him she said a lot of his friends had already crossed over Von is with them all now,” so she shared.

“She also said Von spirit is so strong he’s visiting people but if you too emotional he won’t come he’ll wait til you least expect it…. I also got to live up to his name & finish where he started he chose me for a reason I have the strength & wisdom,” she went on relaying the message from the medium.

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa was earlier trolled for claiming that Von’s spirit recently visited him while he was meditating.