Diwali has a double dose of happiness in store for Nushrratt Bharuccha



Nushrratt Bharuccha has two big reasons to celebrate and smile this Diwali. She has just bought a new house and the actress is awaiting her festival release Chhalaang.



She spoke to Mumbai Mirror and shared her excitement to be a part of a Hansal Mehta film co-starring Rajkummar Rao. “Being a part of this world with Raj and Hansal makes me want to change my life for the better. It’s great to play a positive character for a change.” The actress and Rajkummar Rao kickstarted their journey at the movies 10 years back together with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. They’re reuniting after a decade.“It’s the best reunion for us as it is not a comedy with cartoonish characters; it’s a film that will motivate kids.” Chhalaang releases on November 13th on an OTT platform and the trailer has already made everyone curious about the film.

Meanwhile, it will be her first festival of lights in her new house. She bought a new house in Juhu, Mumbai, which is five minutes walk from her family home. “I feel very responsible now. While the place was being painted, I’d tell the painters that if I found even one handprint on my white walls, they’d have to stay the night and clean up. I can be a tough taskmaster.”



She did all the setting-up by herself, right from choosing the curtains to even bedsheets. “Thanks to the sheer curtains in my bedroom, I’m up at 8 am every day and the world looks sunshiney. This Diwali will be special as it will be the first in our new home,” says the actress. We’re glad good tidings are coming her way in the festive season.