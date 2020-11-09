Diane Francis: Joe Biden’s presidency will bring a geopolitical reset

Article content continued

The rest of Biden’s “green” initiatives appear to be mostly aimed at replacing coal-fired power plants with natural gas or renewables. The rest is aimed at retrofitting decrepit infrastructure and creating green jobs.

Biden said he will end drilling on public lands, but not fracking. He is against the Keystone XL pipeline between Alberta and the U.S. Gulf Coast, but the fact that it will be built by unionized workers and replace oil from Venezuela may change his mind.

Russia, like China, is in for a tough time. Biden will increase assistance to Ukraine and push America’s NATO allies, including Canada, to pony up more financial assistance. He will continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was designed to make Europe more dependent on Russian gas, and increase sanctions against Russia.

Biden does not support tariffs against China, because they hurt working-class people, but like Trump, he will vigorously pursue trade reparations and push for World Trade Organization reforms to hold China accountable for cheating, unfair subsidies and intellectual property theft.

He will also provide more military muscle in the Pacific region to contain China, join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in order to isolate the Communist regime, impose sanctions against China and its leaders for human rights abuses and strengthen the military-intelligence alliance between Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and other countries in the region.

U.S. foreign policy will no longer be based on who the president admires, but will instead be rooted in isolating enemies and forming stronger alliances with friends.