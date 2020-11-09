Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. Appoints Mark Tallman to President & CEO

Article content continued

Tallman has been an officer and key member of Diamond since December 2015 as the Vice President of Commercial & Procurement. Previously, he spent more than 30 years at PacifiCorp in roles spanning engineering, energy transactions, and renewable resources.

About Diamond: Diamond WTG Engineering & Services, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, OR and has a Logistics and Operations Center in Snyder, TX and a blade facility in Santa Teresa, NM. Diamond provides technical support, wind turbine parts, and scheduled/elective maintenance services. As a service-oriented company, Diamond provides high quality and competitive solutions for wind turbine owners, as well as independent assessments for prospective or end-of-warranty owners. Diamond provides trained personnel and innovative service solutions empowering asset owners to increase reliability and availability of their wind assets while keeping their operating costs under control.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006208/en/

Contacts

Manami Onoda

Public Relations Group

Corporate Communication Department

Business Strategy Office

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

[email protected]

#distro