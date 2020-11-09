Christian McCaffrey injury update: Panthers RB ‘very much in doubt’ for Week 10 after injuring shoulder in return

Christian McCaffrey made his return from injury in Week 9, only to suffer a different injury that could sideline him again.

The Panthers’ star running back had missed more than a month with an ankle injury before coming back to play Sunday against the Chiefs. McCaffrey scored on his first drive and finished with a full workload of 18 rushes and 10 catches. But apparently at some point, he injured his shoulder. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that McCaffrey’s outlook for Week 10 is “very much in doubt.”

McCaffrey appeared to injure his right shoulder as Carolina drove in a comeback effort against Kansas City. After McCaffrey caught a pass near the sideline, he was brought down hard on that shoulder. McCaffrey came back in for another play, but went out again on a later drive. Broadcast footage showed McCaffrey appearing to feel around near his clavicle area.

This appears to be the play Christian McCaffrey was injured. Looks like his right shoulder/collarbone area. He came back in for one play, then left again on the final drive. pic.twitter.com/z7W4p0SUnL — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 8, 2020

McCaffrey wasn’t made available to media after Sunday’s game, although Panthers PR told reporters that McCaffrey would likely be available Monday. There’s no recorded history of McCaffrey shoulder injuries prior to this.

Rapoport reported that McCaffrey will be underoing tests to determine the full extent of the injury. The Panthers (3-6) are scheduled to host the Buccaneers (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in a Week 10 NFC South matchup.

So far in 2020, McCaffrey has played three games due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. Last season’s leading receiver among running backs has rushed for 225 yards and caught another 149 yards this season, scoring six touchdowns.