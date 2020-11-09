Chris Rock Reacts To Joe Biden’s Win: Oddly, I Don’t Feel Like Celebrating!!

Chris Rock is not too happy about Joe Biden winning the 2020 election.

“Oddly I don’t feel like celebrating. I feel like Tom Hanks towards the end of Cast Away,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m really happy the ship came but I don’t want to party. I just want to take a shower cut my hair eat a shrimp find Helen Hunt deliver my last package and figure out the rest of my life.”

Somebody else who isn’t too happy about Biden’s win is president Trump.

