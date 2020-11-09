Chris Rock Reacts To Joe Biden’s Win: Oddly, I Don’t Feel Like Celebrating!!

Chris Rock is not too happy about Joe Biden winning the 2020 election.

“Oddly I don’t feel like celebrating. I feel like Tom Hanks towards the end of Cast Away,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m really happy the ship came but I don’t want to party. I just want to take a shower cut my hair eat a shrimp find Helen Hunt deliver my last package and figure out the rest of my life.”

Somebody else who isn’t too happy about Biden’s win is president Trump.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” a statement from Trump reads. “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

He then went on to state that his campaign would be taking further legal action.