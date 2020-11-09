Child Trafficking Operation Thwarted; 3 Girls Saved Ages 8, 6 and 4(Video)

An alleged child trafficking operation was thwarted yesterday by a group of concerned fathers, and the incident was captured on Instagram has learned.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – TRIGGER WARNING

The incident occurred in Lesotho South Africa, where a man described as a “Nigerian” was found with a group of young girls tied up in his yard.

The concerned fathers heard rumors that the children were being offered to men for sex, and they decided to shut down the alleged trafficking house.

And to make sure that everything went down right, learned that they Livestreamed their citizens raid on the alleged traffickers.

When the men arrived at the home, they asked the owner – a slender woman – if she was housing children for trafficking. The woman denied, but the men didn’t believe her.

They ransacked her home, looking for children and found three girl, ages 8,6 and 4, tied in the backyard.

learned that the men removed the children from the home, and dropped them off at the local police – who are now searching for the girls parents.

The video has gone viral – and has been viewed by more than 50 million people worldwide.

