Child Trafficking Operation Thwarted; 3 Girls Saved Ages 8, 6 and 4(Video)

Child Trafficking Operation Thwarted; 3 Girls Saved Ages 8, 6 and 4

Bradley Lamb
An alleged child trafficking operation was thwarted yesterday by a group of concerned fathers, and the incident was captured on Instagram has learned.

The incident occurred in Lesotho South Africa, where a man described as a “Nigerian” was found with a group of young girls tied up in his yard.

The concerned fathers heard rumors that the children were being offered to men for sex, and they decided to shut down the alleged trafficking house.

