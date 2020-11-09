Cardi B: Trump Supporters Threatened To Burn My House Down!!

Cardi B has claimed that Trumpers threatened to burn her house down.

“I knew who was going to win. God knows better. You know why God put Joe Biden in place? Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line. Ya’ll were becoming real bullies,” the rapper said via her Instagram.

Cardi endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders during his presidential run. She says that’s when the threats began.

“Ya’ll have been putting me through sh*t for a hot min. Ever since I started talking to Bernie. These Trump supporters that got a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention. Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.”

She continued: “Y’all was doing the most and y’all kept bullying people and picking on people and it got to the point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my muthaf*ckin’ house, to loot my house. Ya got out of control. This power that ya was having — it just got out of control.”