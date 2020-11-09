Cardi B Hits Back at Trump Supporters for Calling Her ‘Pawn’ in Joe Biden’s Campaign

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker slams Republicans voting for MAGA leader Donald Trump for suggesting she’s a ‘pawn’ in the Democratic presidential campaign.

Cardi B is hitting back at trolls who alleged she was used as a “pawn” in Joe Biden‘s successful U.S. presidential campaign.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend (08-09Nov20), in the wake of Biden’s victory over incumbent President Donald Trump, to shoot down rumours suggesting she was paid for her involvement with the former Vice President’s bid for the White House.

In the lengthy statement, Cardi referenced a virtual August sit-down she conducted with Biden, which was criticised by Trump supporters, including conservative media personality Candace Owens and political commentator Ben Shapiro.

“Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight,” she wrote.

“I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president.”

“Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much s**t about me and my song ‘WAP.’ They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name (sic).”

Cardi concluded the message on a hopeful note, referencing history-making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT!,” she continued. “Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history (sic)!”