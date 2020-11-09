British Peer Criticized for Calling Kamala Harris ‘the Indian’

Lord Kilclooney tried to defend his post by saying that he had not known Ms. Harris’s name when he wrote it, the BBC reported, but British lawmakers condemned the comment as transparently racist.

“This sort of racism would be unacceptable from anyone, but from a member of the House of Lords it beggars belief,” said Wes Streeting, a Labour lawmaker. “Action must be taken.”

Lord Fowler, who as Lord Speaker of the House of Lords presides over the chamber, demanded that Lord Kilclooney apologize.

“Lord Kilclooney should retract and apologize,” he said. “This is an offensive way to refer to anyone, let alone a woman who has just made history. The comment is entirely unacceptable and has no place in British politics. I could not be clearer.”

Lord Kilclooney, a pro-British unionist who favors Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom, faced criticism in 2018 after he called Leo Varadkar, then the Irish taoiseach, a “typical Indian” after Mr. Varadkar visited Northern Ireland. Mr. Varadkar is the son of an Indian-born doctor and an Irish nurse.