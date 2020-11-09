Brewers reliever Devin Williams named NL Rookie of the Year

Williams received 14 of 30 first-place votes to win the award over San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. He becomes just the second Brewer in franchise history to win the NL award, joining Ryan Braun, who won it in 2007. Pat Listach won the AL version in 1992.

The 26-year-old emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s best relievers last season. He allowed just one earned run in over 27 innings while striking out 53 batters. He becomes the first pitcher to ever win the award without earning a save or starting a game.

Cronenworth and Bohm finished the voting with 74 points apiece. Bohm earned first-place votes while Cronenworth earned six. Williams won the award with ease, racking up 95 total points.