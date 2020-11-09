Brenton Rickard, Australian swim team in limbo as CAS hearing over positive test begins, bronze medals at risk

Australia could lose a swimming medal from the 2012 London Olympics in a doping case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport held a hearing Monday in Switzerland on the previously confidential case of Brenton Rickard, who tested positive years after the London Games in a reanalysis of his sample. Rickard won a bronze medal in the 4×100-metre medley relay as a member of the heats, but the entire team including James Magnussen, Christian Sprenger, Hayden Stoeckel, Matt Targett and Tommaso D’Orsogna face being stripped of their Olympic award.

The case was first revealed last week by Australian media.

Rickard, a three-time Olympic medalist, swam in the heats for Australia. The United States won gold with a team that included Michael Phelps.

Brenton Rickard of Australia competes in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke heat 5 on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games (Getty)

CAS said the case between Rickard and the International Olympic Committee was heard by video link. The court did not set a timeline for a verdict.

Samples from the 2012 Olympics have been allowed to be stored for eight years and re-tested when laboratories develop better methods.

Rickard tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic and masking agent that can hide the use of other banned substances. No trace was detected in Rickard’s urine sample at the time.

Brenton Rickard. (Quentin Jones)

The IOC declined to comment on the case, citing legal reasons.

It had not previously announced details of the case, which is one of about 60 positive tests found in the London reanalysis program. Most were in weightlifting and track and field, involving athletes from eastern Europe.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Rickard said he has records of the “household medications he took, including a multivitamin” that could be what caused the positive test.

“It is incredibly frustrating to be in a position where I’m innocent but trapped in this nightmare process,” Rickard told the Herald a day before the CAS hearing.

“As I have stated, I have never taken any banned substances and abhor drugs in sport.”

Brenton Rickard after winning a silver medal in the men’s 200m breaststroke at the Beijing Olympics (Tim Clayton)

Rickard’s sample reportedly had a tiny amount of the banned substance, which Australian media believe came from a contaminated over-the-counter medication.

Speaking to the Herald, Rickard’s lawyer Rebekah Giles said it was “implausible that Brenton was doping”, and slammed the eight-year delay making their defence “virtually impossible”.

“One has to question the fairness of this process. We are dealing with a known contaminant of over-the-counter medications at an extremely low concentration some eight years after the sample was given,” Giles said.

“Balance this against Brenton’s stellar career and reputation for integrity, more than a hundred clean tests returned and seven medals for a country who has an outstanding record on anti-doping.

“The rules on proving innocence and sanction are stacked against Brenton and his teammates and have the potential to produce an extremely unfair outcome.

“Brenton’s case involves a minute level of a diuretic… it isn’t a performance-enhancing substance. Given the high excretion rate of furosemide, if Brenton was using it as a masking agent, one would ordinarily expect his sample to also show the presence of a performing-enhancing substance. It did not.”

Strict liability rules in doping mean athletes face disqualification and a ban if they cannot detail exactly how a banned substance became present in their system.

If Australia is disqualified, the fourth-place British team could be upgraded to get bronze medals.

Rickard, who is now 37, won two silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, one in the 4×100 medley relay and another in the 200 breaststroke.