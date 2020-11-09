Brady has worst performance since ’03 in loss to Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Sunday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints having won six of seven since a season-opening loss to this very same team.

For his part, Tom Brady had been stellar all season. That included 20 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight starts for his new team.

From pretty much the get-go against the Saints in Tampa Bay, Brady and his Buccaneers didn’t have it. They were down 14-0 in the first quarter. That was extended to 38-0 in the fourth quarter following Brady’s third interception of the game.

When all was said and done, New Orleans came out on top by the lopsided score of 38-3. This represented Brady’s worst statistical performance since a 31-0 loss when he was a member of the New England Patriots back in 2003.

It was bad. Really, really bad. Brady looked completely washed. The Buccaneers’ previously stout defense could not stop Drew Brees (four touchdown passes). Bruce Arians was outmatched by Saints head coach Sean Payton.

A team that many considered the top dog in the NFC ahead of Week 9, these Buccaneers laid an egg in every possible way against the Saints.

Obviously, the NFL world had its reactions to Brady and his Buccaneers losing by 35 points.