Boston police searching for suspect in sexual assault in Public Garden

Courtesy of the Boston Police Department —Boston Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a male suspect connected to a sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning in Boston’s Public Garden, authorities said in a community alert Sunday night.

The alleged assault happened around 2:03 a.m. near 2 Charles St., according to Boston police.

“Detectives have learned that the suspect encountered the victim in the area of Bromfield Street, where he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her,” police said in the alert.

Officers said the man was not known to the victim, and the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating the incident.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. Those hoping to submit an anonymous tip can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text “Tip“ and their message to 27463.

Similarly, police said anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault, whether it has or has not been reported to law enforcement, can call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 1-800-841-8371 for free, confidential counseling, as well as legal and medical advocacy services.