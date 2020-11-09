‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Premiere Date: Police Brutality, COVID Storylines

CBS has locked in a date for its returning Friday drama slate — including the well-watched Blue Bloods, which will tackle both police brutality and the pandemic.

MacGyver Season 5, Magnum P.I. Season 3 and Blue Bloods Season 11 will all return on Friday, Dec. 4, airing in that order starting at 8/7c.

With this announcement, the only “fall 2020” CBS shows still awaiting dates are Evil Season 2 and the launch of the Queen Latifah-led Equalizer reboot, both of which only recently started production.

CBS also released the synopses for each Friday season opener:

MACGYVER

In “Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness,” Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals in order to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity — including a completely new face.

MAGNUM P.I.

In “Double Jeopardy,” Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out. Hawaii Five-0’s Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett guest-star as Noelani and Flippa.

BLUE BLOODS

In “Triumph Over Trauma”, amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head-to-head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (returning guest star Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also: Jamie and his newish-found nephew, Joe Hill, work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, while Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic.

