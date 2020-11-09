Biden says vaccine approval process must be guided by science By

© . U.S. President-elect Biden meets with members of transition coronavirus advisory board in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. () – President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said a coronavirus vaccine approval process must be guided by science so the public can have confidence it is safe and effective, warning that the United States is still facing a very dark winter and that a vaccine likely won’t be available for months.
“I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement,” Biden said, adding that he would spare no effort to turn the pandemic around once he is sworn in.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.