Biden says vaccine approval process must be guided by science By

WILMINGTON, Del. () – President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said a coronavirus vaccine approval process must be guided by science so the public can have confidence it is safe and effective, warning that the United States is still facing a very dark winter and that a vaccine likely won’t be available for months.

“I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement,” Biden said, adding that he would spare no effort to turn the pandemic around once he is sworn in.