Biden camp calls for GSA to recognize victory so U.S. presidential transition can begin By

© . U.S. President-elect Biden carries folders as he departs following meetings on the first day of his transition in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Delaware () – An official in U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said on Monday said the General Services Administration (GSA) must recognize Biden’s election victory over incumbent Donald Trump so that a transition of power can begin.
The federal agency normally recognizes a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election, an official told reporters on a call, adding that the transition team may take legal action.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.