Best Black Friday Headphone Deals: Bluetooth, True Wireless & more

The number of headphone and earbud models out there in the market today is overwhelming, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel: just about all of them, in every category, will be discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with many seeing discounts already.
There are many different brands of headphones and various kinds of headphones to consider, so we’ve broken down some of the top deals already available on headphones and earbuds trackers so you can get a headstart on your holiday savings. You’re bound to find a great deal!
Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers devices at various retailers. We’ll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.
Best Black Friday headphone deals
Best Black Friday earbud deals
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today’s sale at Amazon saves you $55 and drops the earbuds to one of their best prices ever.
$194.00 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They’re built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they’re available for $30 off.
$139.99 at Amazon
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this low price on the moss and spring yellow models while you can. Also available at Best Buy.
$159.95 at Amazon
These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They’re water-resistant, feature customizable sound, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case. This is about as low as we’ve seen them go at Amazon.
$82.47 at Amazon
There may be some features lacking from high-end earbuds, but the Aukey EP-T21 will offer a decent experience for most users without breaking the bank. Right now, they are down to $30 with a further 30% off via the on-page coupon.
$20.99 at Amazon
Featuring a focus on a great call experience plus a bunch of advanced tech you want from your wireless earbuds. Use the 5% on-page coupon to drop these ‘buds down to $47.49.
$47.49 at Amazon
These earbuds feature active noise-cancellation at an affordable price so you can focus on only the sounds you want to hear. Use the on-page coupon to take $10 off.
$49.99 at Amazon
With IPX7 water-resistance and secure ear-hook design, the TrueWings are a great choice for the gym. use the coupon on their product page for 15% off.
$33.99 at Amazon
The neckband-style Powerbeats are also discounted back to their record-low for a limited time. Though $20 isn’t a huge savings, it beats paying full price. Also available at Best Buy.
$129.95 at Amazon
At $50, you’re saving $50 off the normal cost of these Bluetooth neckband-style earbuds and getting in on one of the best deals we’ve seen yet. The silver and black colorways are available at this price at Best Buy.
$49.99 at Best Buy
These in-ear headphones come in a variety of colors and feature an in-line microphone and remote so you can easily take calls without your phone in your hand. Several colors discounted by around $10.
$49 at Amazon
The Google Pixel Earbuds lack the wireless convenience of other headphones, but they make up for it in other ways. Right now, they are down to just $24 at Walmart which is a 20% discount.
$23.95 at Walmart
These wired headphones from Apple feature a 3.5mm headphone plug and an in-line remote for track and volume control. Also available with Lightning connector.
$19 at Amazon
How do I prepare for Black Friday?
Black Friday 2020 is going to be big with a huge online focus which means it’s going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.
Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.