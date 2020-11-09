Best Black Friday Android smartwatch deals: TicWatch bundles, $50 off Galaxy Watch Active, & more

The delayed Prime Day event is now behind us but retailers are not taking any breaks when it comes to rolling out Black Friday deals. We saw a few great smartwatch deals earlier this month and we expect many more as the weeks roll on this fall.

When it comes to Android watches, there are a variety of brands and models to choose from, and just as many different retailers to shop at. Because of that, it can be hard to know where to get the best deal. Instead of searching every different retailer’s Black Friday ad, just scroll down and take a look at the best deals we’ve rounded up for you. As Black Friday gets nearer, we’ll update this list with more options.

When it comes to shopping Black Friday Android watch deals, be wary of older models or the cheap-end offerings that, despite being cheap, may not offer great value for money. During big sales like Black Friday, retailers want to shift a ton of products and often use these super-low price offerings as impulse purchases. For our roundup, we’re focusing on some of the better options on the market that are actually worth spending money on.

Best Black Friday Android Smartwatch Deals

If you prefer a more traditional look in your wristwatch but still want some of the benefits of a smartwatch, then the Hybrid HR is the perfect compromise. It has an E Ink display that can show notifications, steps taken, and alarms, and those things can fade away when not actively in use. From $176 at Amazon The Fossil Commuter is an even more traditional watch that should please the fashion-focused. It can alert you to notifications and track your steps, and it never needs charging! $119 at Amazon Michael Kors makes several Wear OS smartwatches, and this one, in particular, is targeted at those going after a more feminine aesthetic. This version is one of the brands most popular under the Fossil Group’s Gen 5 set of watches. From $245 at Amazon This Michael Kors watch is more sporty and sports a more universally appealing design. I particularly like the vivid red watch, though the sparkly black and white crystal variants are a lot of fun too. From $135 at Amazon Various TicWatch bundles offer some big savings at Amazon. You can get a pair of watches for less or bundle the watch of your choice with a free set of TicPods or TicPods ANC true wireless earbuds. Free TicPods at Amazon Mobvoi may be another one of those company names you don’t immediately recognize, but if you’re in the market for a Wear OS watch, you’ve probably heard of its TicWatch brand. The pro model is one of our favorites thanks to its vivid screen and 4G LTE functionality. $225 at Amazon The TicWatch Pro 3 is the first device running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 processor and it provides a much needed performance boost. Not only is the device significantly faster, but it also is thinner and lighter. $300 at Amazon If you want a rugged Wear OS watch, the TicWatch S2 should be near the top of your list. It is waterproof up to 4ATM and comes with a MIL-STD-810G rating, which means it can withstand whatever weather you can throw at it. $120 at Amazon The TicWatch E2 is a perfect, durable, no-frills Wear OS smartwatch. It is water-resistant to 5ATM, and comes with a 24-hr heart rate monitor and GPS. $160 at Amazon Okay, so this one isn’t technically made by Motorola anymore, but the iconic style of the original Moto 360 watch lives on in this 2019 reboot. It comes with GPS, NFC, and solid battery life, but it is a bit of a chonker if you have small wrists. $180 at Amazon Suunto makes elite sports watches that compete with the best from Garmin and Polar, but what sets this smartwatch apart from the others is its Wear OS software integration. Along with that comes GPS, offline maps, and over 70 different sport modes. From $433 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest and greatest from Samsung’s beloved smartwatch line, and AC’s own Hayato Huseman even called it the new best Android smartwatch. Since it only came out recently, I’m pleasantly surprised to see it already on discount, so be sure to snatch this one up if you can. From $398 at Amazon The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is a few years old now, but it still performs excellently, and it’s still one of the top sellers on Amazon to this day. $169 at Amazon Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 this year, so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday, like this $50 discount. $149.99 at Amazon

Black Friday is not a one-day event this year with many retailers kicking off their sales earlier in November (or even October) than ever before. That’s great if you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early and keep yourself out of busy stores come Thanksgiving.

We’ll keep this list updated with all of the best Android watch deals as they become available so you’re always seeing the best options at all of the major retailers. Keep an eye on this page, follow Thrifter on Twitter, and keep checking back for the latest and greatest smartwatch deals!