Beloved dad-of-seven dies at 37 after shock mouth cancer diagnosis despite healthy lifestyle

A beloved dad-of-seven has died just months after receiving a shock cancer diagnosis despite his healthy lifestyle.

Alan Birch was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2018 even though he did not smoke or drink and enjoyed a healthy lifestyle.

The 37-year-old had 90% of his tongue removed and underwent both radiotherapy and chemotherapy as doctors tired to save him.







But the cruel cancer returned each and specialists told his devastated family there was nothing more they could do for the Moreton dad, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Now grieving wife Debbie McDonough has bravely spoken out about his illness after Alan died earlier this year.

November is Mouth Cancer Action Month, which is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and early detection to try and battle the disease.

Debbie said: “I would urge people to always keep on top of their dentist appointments as they are the ones who notice the warning signs for mouth and tongue cancer.







“Always be careful of ulcers especially if you have them longer than two weeks, and never think you are wasting an appointment if you are worried about anything. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Just weeks before his death in April, Alan married his long-term partner Debbie in a moving ceremony attended by family and friends.

Alan had been a fun loving, confident man but after two major surgeries on his tongue, radiotherapy treatment and chemotherapy, socialising became a major issue for him as he felt nobody could understand him.

He could no longer enjoy the foods he once enjoyed and everything had to be liquidised.

Although he knew he only had a short to live, the LFC fan accepted his cruel fate with courage and dignity.







The disease also had severe mental health implications for Alan and meant he could no longer follow his trade, leading to friends rallying round to set up a crowdfunding page for the family to try and help them through the terrible ordeal.

More than 150 people attended his wedding to Debbie in February this year. By this stage his illness was so far advanced he had to remain seated during the ceremony, with many of those looking on being moved to tears during the service.

Tributes to him flooded in after the news of his death was shared on his Facebook page in April.

James Livingstone wrote: “RIP Alan Birch, can’t believe you’ve gained your wings so early.

“Alan your battle is over and you can finally rest. You did yourself and yours proud. Now it’s to rest son. Fly high angel till we meet again.

“My thoughts go out to Debbie, the kids, and the rest of the family. Such a loss. What a great bloke he was.”

Lee Bennett posted: “Very sad to hear my mate Alan Birch has sadly passed away today. Sweet dreams mate you put up an amazing fight.”

Jodie Bennett said: “Feeling so sad at hearing the news that Alan Birch has passed away, we may not have met many times but the times we did I have fond and funny memories of.

“I’ve talked to you and Debbie Birch at all hours just lately and have hated to watch you both struggle so much.

“Cancer is the absolute worst, but to be taken so young is heartbreaking.”

Sharon Upton said: “So so sad, life just isn’t fair.

“Only met him couple of times, a lovely guy.

“My heart goes out to his family.”

Reece Wharton wrote: “I can’t believe I am saying my goodbyes to you.

“Thank you so much for teaching me all my plastering skills.

“Thank you for everything you done for my mum when she got put in hospital.

“I will forever appreciate everything you did.”

Chantelle Hughes said: “Fly high, you put up a good fight, you gave it your all, watch over your lovely wife and beautiful children.

“We will take good care of them till we meet again, fly high mate.”