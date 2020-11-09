Arjun Kapoor comes clean on battling COVID-19 and resuming shooting

2020‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌quite‌ ‌a‌ ‌life-changing‌ ‌experience‌ ‌for‌ ‌all‌ ‌of‌ ‌us‌ ‌and‌ ‌Arjun‌ ‌Kapoor‌ ‌shall‌ ‌surely‌ ‌agree.‌ ‌The‌ ‌actor‌‌ ‌tested‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌positive‌ ‌in‌ ‌September.‌ ‌Today‌ ‌however‌ ‌the‌ ‌actor‌ ‌is‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌shooting‌ ‌and‌ ‌with‌ ‌all‌ the‌ ‌safety‌ ‌measures in place.‌

Speaking‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌leading‌ ‌daily,‌ ‌Arjun‌ ‌Kapoor‌ ‌shared‌ ‌his‌ ‌experience‌ ‌of‌ ‌what‌ ‌he‌ ‌went‌ ‌through‌ ‌while‌ ‌battling‌ ‌the‌ ‌virus‌ ‌and‌ ‌how‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌scared‌ ‌about‌ ‌the‌ ‌repercussions‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌virus,‌ ‌“I‌ ‌was‌ ‌diagnosed‌ ‌positive‌ ‌on‌ ‌a‌ ‌Sunday.‌ ‌I‌ ‌remember‌ ‌waking‌ ‌up‌ ‌the‌ ‌next‌ ‌day‌ ‌with‌ ‌a slight‌ ‌fever,‌ ‌body‌ ‌ache,‌ ‌and‌ ‌was‌ ‌feeling‌ ‌fatigued‌ ‌while‌ ‌using‌ ‌the‌ ‌washroom.‌ ‌By‌ ‌Wednesday,‌ ‌it‌ ‌felt‌ ‌like‌ ‌a‌ ‌regular‌ ‌viral‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌the fever‌ ‌had‌ ‌subsided,‌ ‌but‌ ‌I‌ ‌felt‌ ‌sluggish‌ ‌and‌ ‌tired‌ ‌through‌ ‌the‌ ‌rest‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌week.‌ ‌Emotionally,‌ ‌the‌ ‌recuperation‌ ‌is‌ ‌unique‌ ‌because‌ ‌nobody‌ ‌knows‌ ‌how‌ ‌to‌ ‌go‌ ‌about‌ ‌it.”‌ ‌The‌ ‌actor‌ ‌further‌ ‌added‌ ‌that‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌lucky‌ ‌to‌ ‌have‌ ‌strong‌ ‌support‌ ‌from‌ ‌his‌ ‌family‌ ‌and‌ ‌that‌ ‌he‌ ‌even‌ ‌had‌ ‌a‌ ‌spare‌ ‌house‌ ‌where‌ ‌he‌ ‌could‌ ‌live‌ ‌in‌ ‌isolation‌ ‌while‌ ‌being‌ ‌treated.‌

Arjun‌ ‌Kapoor‌ ‌adds‌ ‌that‌ ‌even‌ ‌today‌ ‌he‌ ‌is‌ ‌careful‌ ‌about‌ ‌his‌ ‌health,‌ ‌“I‌ ‌am‌ ‌careful‌ ‌because‌ ‌the‌ ‌doctors‌ ‌have‌ ‌advised‌ ‌me‌ ‌to‌ ‌take‌ ‌it‌ ‌one‌ ‌day‌ ‌at‌ ‌a‌ ‌time.‌ ‌I‌ ‌don’t‌ ‌know‌ ‌how‌ ‌badly‌ ‌my‌ ‌lungs‌ ‌were‌ ‌

affected,‌ ‌or‌ ‌how‌ ‌much‌ ‌of‌ ‌my‌ ‌stamina‌ ‌is‌ ‌affected,‌ ‌except‌ ‌that‌ ‌every‌ ‌once‌ ‌in‌ ‌awhile,‌ ‌I‌ ‌feel‌ ‌like‌ ‌someone‌ ‌who‌ ‌has‌ ‌recovered‌ ‌from‌ ‌a‌ ‌virus‌ ‌because‌ ‌the‌ ‌fatigue‌ ‌factor‌ ‌is‌ ‌real.‌ ‌I‌ ‌am‌ ‌young,‌ ‌but‌ ‌the‌ ‌senior‌ ‌family‌ ‌members‌ ‌might‌ ‌not‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌cope‌ ‌with‌ ‌this‌ ‌as‌ ‌easily‌ ‌we‌ ‌can.”‌

The‌ ‌actor‌ ‌has‌ ‌kickstarted‌ ‌shooting‌ ‌Bhoot‌ ‌Police‌ ‌in‌ ‌Dalhousie‌ ‌along‌ ‌with‌ ‌Saif‌ ‌Ali‌ ‌Khan,‌ ‌ Jacqueline‌ ‌Fernandez‌ ‌and‌ ‌Yami‌ ‌Gautam.‌ ‌The‌ ‌actor‌ ‌even‌ ‌shot‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌schedule‌ ‌with‌ ‌Rakul‌ ‌Preet‌ ‌Singh‌ ‌for‌ ‌his‌ ‌next‌ ‌rom-com‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌actress.‌ ‌Arjun‌ ‌Kapoor‌ ‌even‌ ‌shared‌ ‌that‌ ‌he‌ ‌got‌ ‌a‌ ‌chance‌ ‌to‌ ‌lend‌ ‌his‌ ‌voice‌ ‌to‌ ‌The‌ ‌Boys‌ ‌series‌ ‌and‌ ‌dub‌ ‌it‌ ‌in‌ ‌Hindi.‌ ‌The‌ ‌actor‌ ‌is‌ ‌happy‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌this‌ ‌unique‌ ‌superhero‌ ‌series.‌

