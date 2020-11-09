Arians criticizes Brady after poor performance vs. Saints

Tom Brady had arguably the worst performance of his career on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. The six-time Super Bowl champion threw for 209 yards, tossing three interceptions and no touchdowns in a 38-3 blowout loss.

While head coach Bruce Arians hasn’t directly stated that Brady played poorly, he made several comments that indicate the veteran quarterback was a reason behind many of the Buccaneers’ issues on Sunday.

Arians told reporters on Monday that the interception that happened when Brady was targeting Brown was “just a poor throw,” according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. As for the interception on a throw to Chris Godwin, Arians also seemed to blame Brady.

“The one to Chris [Godwin] — Chris read the route properly, [but] Tom thought he was going deep,” Arians said. “He stopped [and] those things can happen sometimes when you’re doing it on the run.”

Arians criticized Brady earlier this season following a Week 1 loss to the Saints, but he hasn’t been as harsh toward the QB since then.

Quite frankly, Brady deserves any criticism he has received from Arians over the course of this season. If he doesn’t turn things around quickly, the Bucs’ playoff hopes will continue to dwindle.